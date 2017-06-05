The first female Ice Warrior we’ve seen on screen is rocking some rather fetching dreadlock style hair and appears to have spiky shoulders.

“Rise my Ice Warriors, RISE!” she roars as the Doctor tries to convince a band of British soldiers – including Victoria’s Francatelli, aka Ferdinand Kingsley – that they really shouldn’t be taking on the natives.

Will the Empress of Mars get the better of the boys from Blighty? We’ll have to wait until episode nine to find out.