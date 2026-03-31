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Prime Video reveals huge viewing figures for Fallout season 2 - but one show still holds their all-time record
The figures place Fallout as Prime Video's second most-viewed returning series of all time.
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Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 10:18 am
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