Fallout season 2 has brought in a huge audience worldwide, with Prime Video confirming that 83 million people worldwide watched at least some of the season during its first 13 weeks of release.

Ad

Season 1 of the post-apocalyptic drama also benefited amid season 2's release, with the streamer saying that 100 million people watched at least some of the series as a whole.

Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Fallout continues to resonate in a powerful way with our global Prime Video audience, and reaching 100 million viewers is a testament to the incredible creative vision of our collaborators at Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, [creators and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner] and the entire cast and crew.

"The show’s performance reaffirms this, with season two now joining season one as two of our top four biggest seasons we’ve ever launched. We’re thrilled to see the franchise continue to grow as we head into season three."

These figures place Fallout as Prime Video's second most-viewed returning series of all time, beaten only by Reacher's second season.

Walton Goggins as the Ghoul in Fallout season 2. Amazon

Based on the beloved franchise of video games, Fallout is set two centuries after society's collapse following a nuclear holocaust, and follows Ella Purnell's Lucy as she navigates the wasteland of a devastated and post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

The series has been renewed for season 3, with production expected to begin in mid-2026.

Todd Howard, executive producer, previously told Variety: "For us on the game and TV show side, we’re writing Season 3 now.

"We’re having those conversations now of, what are we doing in season 3 for the TV show and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don’t feel forced or fake."

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.

Add Fallout to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.