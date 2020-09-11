She is playing Chani in the film, a member of the Fremen who also happens to be the love interest of Timothee Chalamet's character Paul Atreides.

But speaking to Empire, Zendaya said, "My part is very, very small in this movie and that's why I'm so excited to see it, to see what everyone's been up to.

"[Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She's a fighter, that's what her people are.

"I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun."

Even if Zendaya's part is relatively small, however, there are plenty of other actors who will provide the film with star-power, with the cast including Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgaard, to name a few.

Anticipation for the film, which is based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, went up a few notches this week when the first Due trailer dropped, giving fans a first glimpse at what to expect from the epic and showing the huge scale of the film.

David Lynch first adapted Herbert’s novel into a film of the same name back in 1984 starring Kyle MacLachlan, and other adaptations have been attempted and scrapped over the years.

In Lynch's film, Zendaya's character Chani was played by Blade Runner star Sean Young.

If you're wondering whether the first film is a family watch, here is more information on Dune's age rating.

Dune is scheduled for release in cinemas 18th December. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.