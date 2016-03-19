It's not the first time the Doctor has adopted an alias but rather than plain old John Smith, it looks as if back in the 1930s, the 12th Doctor was going by the rather more grand title of Lord Provost of Glasgow.

This oil painting of one Patrick Dollan was spotted by SNP councillor Greg Hepburn hanging in the gallery of the City Chambers and bears an uncanny likeness to the most Scottish of the Time Lord's incarnations...