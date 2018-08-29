It’s currently unclear whether Smith will play a hero or a villain in the 2019 movie – you never know, maybe HE’S playing classic villain Grand Admiral Thrawn instead of Grant – but if true, the role will definitely land him in the rather exclusive club of actors moving between the Doctor Who and Star Wars universes.

Other actors who've appeared in both franchises include Warwick Davis and Felicity Jones, while Grant himself actually starred alongside Smith in several episodes of Doctor Who in 2012-3.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019