Monaghan, who played hobbit Merry in the Lord of the Rings franchise, had previously hinted that he’d really like to work in the Star Wars universe and we’re guessing his old pal JJ finally heard his call.

“The galaxy far far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved,” he said.

It’s not yet clear which character he’ll play, but we’d love to see him follow in the footsteps of his Lord of The Rings co-star Andy Serkis and voice a weird and wonderful alien or two.

Star Wars: Episode IX began production in August, so work is already well underway on the much-anticipated film, which will feature deleted footage of Carrie Fisher . Monaghan joins previously announced new additions Keri Russell and Richard E Grant, who quite frankly can't contain his excitement about the project.

Star Wars Episode IX is released in UK cinemas in December 2019