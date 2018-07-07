Now we know what you’re thinking – white female actor, brunette, in a Star Wars movie? Could she possibly be playing….REY’S MOTHER??

And yes, like Rogue One’s Felicity Jones and Solo’s Emilia Clarke, plenty of people on the internet are already presenting this theory, despite the fact that The Last Jedi seemed to set this plotline to rest when Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) told Daisy Ridley’s wannabe Jedi that her parents were no more than anonymous drunks who sold her for beer money then died (I mean sure, it could be a flashback, but then why the fight scenes).

Anyway, no inconvenient facts have stopped the debate from raging on over social media, though it’s worth noting that FAR more people are commenting on how stupid Russell playing Rey’s mother would be compared to the number of fans ACTUALLY suggesting it.

More like this

Until the role is officially confirmed we won’t know much more, but keep your eyes peeled. According to Variety’s story about Russell, there could be two more new characters cast before the film starts shooting at the end of July, so there might be even more options for who could play Rey’s drunk, dead parents in the sequel.

Or, you know, literally any other character. That could happen too.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019