Having debuted alongside Thirteen in 2018 episode The Woman Who Fell to Earth , Yaz holds a special place in the show's history as the only companion to have appeared in every single story alongside their Doctor.

It wasn't just Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor departing Doctor Who in the show's centenary special – her faithful companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) also bid farewell in emotional scenes.

Fans had also become invested in the pair's relationship following recent story developments that confirmed Yaz's romantic feelings for the Time Lord.

Alas, while Yaz displayed true heroism in piloting the TARDIS and saved the Doctor moments before the Master's CyberPlanet was obliterated, it wasn't to be a happy ending for the duo. Having absorbed a fatal blast from a sentient ball of energy, the Doctor was already regenerating...

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the Doctor's suggestion, they enjoyed "one last trip" – and an ice-cream – together, looking down at the planet Earth from outer space while sat atop the TARDIS.

"I don't want it to end," said a tearful Yaz.

"A wise person once said to me, 'Goodbyes only hurt because what came before was so special' – and it's been so special," the Doctor replied. "You and Graham and Ryan and Dan. Nobody else got to be us. Nobody else got to live our days. Nobody. And my hearts are so full of love of all of you.

"I have loved being with you, Yaz, and I have loved being me."

With that, the Doctor decided that she needed to face whatever lay ahead alone, a decision which Yaz reluctantly accepted. Stepping off of the TARDIS one last time and back on present-day Earth, Yaz shared one last meaningful look with the Doctor before she vanished from her life.

Though the ending to their story is best described as bittersweet, Mandip Gill told RadioTimes.com and other press that she was "so grateful" for the "beautiful" pay-off to Yaz's arc.

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker on the set of Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

"There wasn't an awful lot of acting going on," she said. "There were real tears. It was just beautiful, wasn't it?

"The TARDIS scene, that's not acting. That's actually just me crying. It was really emotional, it was beautiful, and it was written so well."

She added: "I wouldn't have wanted it to end any other way. And then the scene on top of the TARDIS is just so beautiful.

"I'm just so grateful that we started together and we've ended together."

Of course, at Yaz's behest, she and the Doctor never said goodbye – and if The Power of the Doctor demonstrated one thing clearly, it's that those who knew and loved the Doctor will never forget them... and might even run into them again, some day in the future.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.