Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker reveals how Yaz and the Doctor’s relationship has evolved

Jodie Whittaker has touched on the evolving relationship between the Doctor and Yaz (Mandip Gill) in Doctor Who amidst fan speculation surrounding their dynamic.

Gill previously discussed the desire from some fans to have the two characters become romantically involved.

“People have asked about it, people have wanted it,” she told Radio Times. “Me and [Jodie] have a lovely relationship as people, as actors, and our characters have a really, really nice relationship. And I think it’s been written very naturally.

“I’d like to think where it heads people [will] have gone ‘Yeah, that’s what it’s supposed to be.'”

Though she didn’t address this possibility directly, Whittaker did touch on the pair’s evolving dynamic ahead of New Year’s Day special Eve of the Daleks.

“I think what’s been great is the amount of time that’s played out,” she said. “I think obviously [our] first season was in real time… but with season 12 and season 13 what happens is we have these elongated gaps between seasons and the time spent away, like the months that the Doctor’s in prison.

“In this season [Flux], there’s the time where Yaz has absolutely no idea if she’s going to see the Doctor again. So the Doctor has given Yaz a hologram of information and Yaz continually plays it as her one connection to the Doctor when they’re parted in time. I think what’s brilliant is that these two, have had out of everyone – for my Doctor – the most amount of time together.”

Yaz, Whittaker said, has grown during her time aboard the TARDIS and is “somebody who is finding her feet to leading and confidence.”

“What the Doctor loves is seeing Yaz’s independence and confidence grow, but she never falters in always being there for the Doctor and vice versa as well,” she said.

Eve of the Daleks is the first of a trilogy of final specials for Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, with the star set to make her exit in an extended episode which will air in autumn 2022 to mark the BBC’s centenary.

Though the next Doctor is yet to be revealed, Whittaker herself has nominated It’s A Sin star Lydia West as her replacement.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs at 7pm on New Year’s Day (Saturday, 1st January) on BBC One. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.