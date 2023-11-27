She oversaw the first two seasons of the programme and the first part of the third season. She left in 1965, but her impact on the show in its early years is undeniable.

In the docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time, which detailed Doctor Who's beginnings, she was played by Jessica Raine.

One fan wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded to X: "Remembering #DoctorWho's first ever producer, Verity Lambert, born on this day in 1935."

Another said: "#BOTD Verity Lambert. An extraordinary career but she'll always be the first custodian of Doctor Who."

One more said: "Verity Lambert was born on this day in 1935. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show, it is important to recognise this first producer of the series who made it all happen."

Doctor Who producer Verity Lambert. Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Another said: "Happy Verity Lambert Day!"

Lambert died in 2007, with her legacy living on in Doctor Who. Outside of her career on the sci-fi, she's also known for shows including Take Three Girls, Budgie, The Naked Civil Servant, Rock Follies, Edward and Mrs Simson, The Flame Trees of Thika, Minder and Jonathan Creek.

Last year, a blue plaque in her honour was unveiled on the wall of Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. Doctor Who’s very first director Waris Hussein and former showrunner Steven Moffat jointly unveiled the plaque.

