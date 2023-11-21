Baker appeared as the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1981 and speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, the iconic actor reacted to Gatwa's casting for the first time.

Gazing at a picture of Gatwa, he said: "Oh! Is this the next Doctor Who? A handsome young man! Marvellous cheekbones. These things are important as you get near to death."

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor BBC/Bad Wolf

Baker holds the record for the longest stint as the Doctor (seven years), and speaking to Radio Times, Baker was asked whether he felt as though there was anything Gatwa should know going into the leading role.

Baker said: "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who. It's better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don't have to be driving it all the time."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what's next to come for Doctor Who, fans have the three anniversary special episodes to look forward to, a Christmas special and a brand new season to come in 2024.

Kicking off this Saturday (25th November), the anniversary episodes will see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble before handing over the reins to Gatwa.

Read more:

While details about the forthcoming new season remain under wraps, Gatwa recently revealed that he will actually be in scenes with the First Doctor.

Speaking at the GQ magazine Men of the Year awards, Gatwa said (as per The Mirror): "It has been a crazy year. I shouldn't say this but I shot a scene, somehow, with the first ever Doctor, William Hartnell. We end up in the same scene together at some point.

"To see that history – now a Black man as the Doctor! It was just very wild."

Gatwa will be making history as the first Black Doctor to be cast in the leading role of the sci-fi series and is expected to make his first appearance over the festive period before taking the helm next year.

Read the full interview with Tom Baker in this week's Radio Times magazine – out now.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.