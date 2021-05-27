Doctor Who: Time Fracture creators tease secret villains and iconic locations in new immersive experience

New immersive experience Doctor Who: Time Fracture is finally opening its doors to visitors, with fans soon able to head into the interactive adventure that takes inspiration (and a lot of props) from 58 years of Who storytelling.

“As far as immersive worlds are concerned, you couldn’t ask for a better one than Doctor Who,” Time Fracture writer Daniel Dingsdale told RadioTimes.com.

“You couldn’t ask for a property that has such variety of locations, tone and times that you can traverse. Or have such a huge variety of characters, and not only have that make sense, but have it be expected.”

On a tour of the set, RadioTimes.com was taken within UNIT headquarters, to a twisted alien market, a Cyberman tomb, the workshop of Leonardo Da Vinci and even the Torchwood Hub but, according to Dingsdale and Time Fracture director Thomas Maller, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in their two hours, 15 minute-long experience.

Because despite all this detail being released – alongside details of eight ex-Doctor cameos – the pair are keeping back some key secrets, including the presence of an iconic villain and a crucial Doctor Who location, which apparently took some doing to get signed off by the BBC.

“We’re keeping some little secrets – just so that when you come, there’s a reward for actually coming to the show!” Maller told RadioTimes.com.

“There were two other things that I was really passionate about getting in that we’re keeping absolutely secret,” agreed Dingsdale.

“One of them is a villain that I really wanted in it, and the other one is a very special Doctor Who location that we had to have a lot of conversations about using. But it was where the show was going to end from the very beginning.

“This was where the finale was going to happen, these were the characters that were in it, and we managed to get that to happen. And I’m really excited because of it.”

Could this secret villain be a classic foe like Davros or the Master, perhaps utilising Sacha Dhawan’s most recent incarnation? And, given the importance of time to the story (which is structured around a collapse in time and space caused by the titular fractures), might this final location be Gallifrey, home of the Time Lords? Or do the Time Fracture team have even more secrets up their sleeves?

Well, at least some fans won’t have too long to find out. The truth is out there… near Bond Street, just around the corner from the Tube.

