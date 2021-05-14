Doctor Who: Time Fracture will feature multiple Doctors as new cameos unveiled

If the upcoming immersive theatre show Doctor Who: Time Fracture didn’t already have you excited, the new casting news might just change that.

Advertisement

It’s been confirmed that the West End production will include appearances from a whole host of Doctors including Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin, and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, all of whom will feature in pre-recorded cameos.

Meanwhile, Michael Troughton will pay tribute to his father Patrick Troughton by providing a voiceover for the second Doctor, and an array of voice actors will take on the roles of the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors.

There will also be audio involvement from Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Jon Culshaw as the Brigadier, while as ever Nicholas Briggs will provide the voices of the Daleks and the Cybermen.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The team at Big Finish, including Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar, will also take on the roles of several more fan favourites from all eras of Doctor Who.

Time Fracture will be the first time fans can experience a multi-Doctor story in an immersive environment, with the production promising to put fans “at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time.”

The description of the event continues, “Featuring amazingly realistic worlds – audiences will discover that it’s time to step up, be the hero and save the universe!”

The show was originally scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put paid to those plans, but it will now preview on Wednesday 26th May – with tickets still available for purchase here.

Last week, fans were offered a first look at the production, with pictures released previewing the storylines’ moody setting, which takes audiences from 1940s’ London in the height of the Blitz to the present day – via the TARDIS of course.

Advertisement

The official synopsis reads: “For decades, UNIT have fought undetected to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses. Weakened and beaten back as the fracture’s multiplied out of control, they’re close to defeat.”

For inspiration on what to watch next, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for all the latest Doctor Who news.