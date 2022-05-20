Doctor Who: Time Fracture experience to close 3 months early

The interactive theatrical experience, which has had a troubled run since it opened last year, was due to continue until early September.

Immersive Doctor Who experience Time Fracture is closing its doors early, with the final shows taking place in early June.

The news was shared by the Doctor Who: Time Fracture Twitter account, with a statement reading: "Our journey through space and time is coming to an end sooner than expected – but what a joyful journey this has been."

Confirming the "final mission" would take place on 5th June 2022, it added: "Time Fracture is a love letter to Doctor Who and, despite facing extreme challenges over the past two years, we are extremely proud that its vision and ambition was so beautifully delivered.

"Thank you for being part of our wibbly wobbly, timey wimey adventure."

Fans who have tickets for a performance due to take place after 5th June will be contacted by their ticket suppliers soon and entitled to an exchange or refund.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson said: "After 12 months, Immersive Everywhere has taken the difficult decision to close Doctor Who Time Fracture in London on 6 June.

"This has been one of the most challenging times for the industry and while our mission to stop the Time Fracture and save the universe is on hold for now, we are grateful to the entire company, past and present, for making the experience so joyful for audiences.



"Ticket holders for shows on and after 6 June will be entitled to a full refund and will be contacted by the ticketing agent in due course."

In July 2021, shortly after opening, Time Fracture was forced to shut its doors after sustaining serious flood damage. It opened again in November.

The immersive experience places fans at the centre of the action in an original story, with the synopsis reading: "For decades, UNIT have fought undetected to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses. Weakened and beaten back as the fracture’s multiplied out of control, they’re close to defeat."

