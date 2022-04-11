Well, as previously teased by Yaz actor Mandip Gill , it seems that we're going to get some follow-up in this week's Easter special Legend of the Sea Devils, even if we won't necessarily see a "conclusion".

Doctor Who's New Year special Eve of the Daleks saw the confirmation that Yaz has romantic feelings for the Doctor , and the fandom has been abuzz with speculation as to how this storyline will play out ever since.

Gill said ahead of the episode: "The relationship between the Doctor and Yaz has definitely developed further. Conversations are not concluded in this episode, but they still definitely have advanced from where they were at the New Year’s episode."

Meanwhile, showrunner Chris Chibnall teased that Yaz's feelings might be reciprocated, saying: "Yaz and the Doctor have hinted that they have feelings that they are suppressing and keeping quiet about.

"So there are some conversations that need to be had and you'll see those conversations developing and taking place in Legend of the Sea Devils. The Doctor and Yaz have something to talk about!"

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who BBC

We don't have long to wait now to see these conversations play out, as the special, which features the long-awaited return of the Sea Devils, airs this Sunday.

Dan actor John Bishop has also talked about how his character discovered the feelings between the pair, and made what could be an ominous hint towards future danger.

Bishop said: "I think it was probably a surprise to both the Doctor and Yaz that it was so obvious to him that there was feelings between them. But because the bond between them is so clear, and because I think as well – as he says to Yaz in the New Year’s special – sometimes if you've got feelings for somebody you just have to act on them because otherwise if you don’t it will be too late."

With Legend of the Sea Devils being the penultimate episode of Jodie Whittaker's tenure as the Doctor, "too late" may be just around the corner...