Doctor Who star Tanya Fear found “physically unharmed” after being reported missing

Doctor Who star Tanya Fear has been found “safe” and “physically unharmed” after her family reported her missing last week.

Fear’s family said in a statement that they were “relieved and extremely grateful” that she had been found after several days missing.

The actor, who played Dr Jade McIntyre in BBC One’s Doctor Who, disappeared on 9th September from the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles, where she’d moved to around two months prior, and had last been spotted on 12th at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Fear’s family confirmed that she had been found by police yesterday, writing on their Twitter page @FindTanyaFear: “It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found safe by Police today.

Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

“We understand that she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital. We wish to thank the Police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. Tanya’s family are relieved and extremely grateful.”

They added that a family friend is currently with the Doctor Who star, who has appeared in Kick-Ass 2, Spotless, Endeavour, Midsomer Murders and DCI Banks.

Fear’s family alerted both the UK Foreign Office and the Los Angeles Police Department last week after the actor left her Hollywood Bowl flat without her mobile phone or purse.

Her uncle, Jonathan Marimo, said in a statement at the time: “We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London.”

Fear’s mother, Yvonne Marimo, added: “I am devastated about this situation and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely.”

Fear appeared in Doctor Who’s 2018 episode, Arachnids in the UK, in which she played an arachnologist investigating the rise of giant spiders in Sheffield alongside The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

She had recently begun performing stand-up comedy at venues in LA, including the HaHa Club and the Comedy Nook.

