Doctor Who star Tanya Fear reported missing in California – appeal for information

Friends and family of Doctor Who actor Tanya Fear have launched an appeal for information following her disappearance in LA several days ago.

Fear, who is best known for playing Dr Jade McIntyre on the sci-fi series, went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on Thursday 9th September. Her manager Alex Cole confirmed the news, saying Fear’s family had reported the incident to the police before adding on an NBC News segment on Sunday night that he had spoken to her the week before and there was “no reason for concern then”.

News of her disappearance has also spread on Twitter, with many calling for anyone with information on sightings of the British actress to come forward and family members creating a FindTanyaFear account with updates.

The latest updates on the account confirmed Fear was last spotted on 12th September at Trader Joe’s on 7310 Santa Monica Boulevard, with her cousin tweeting that she was wearing a short-sleeved, brown collared, fitted top with a few buttons at the top and black and red flannel trousers or shorts at the time.

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021

Fear, who is also known as Tanyaradzwa Fear or Pauline Fear, moved to LA around two months ago and had been performing stand-up in the likes of the HaHa Comedy Club.

Those with any information on Fear’s whereabouts have been asked to call (213)-927-2971 (LAPD) and quote DR #210615724 or PAK32978.

The appeal for information has been widespread on social media, with many including writer and Big Age creator Bolu Babalola and Misfits and Lovesick actor Antonia Thomas sharing the news.

My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

"My friend Tanya has gone missing in LA/Hollywood Bowl area," Babalola shared on social media. "She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT."

Doctor Who fans have also taken to Twitter following the launch of the appeal. “Please RT to spread the word and find Tanya Fear who has been missing since 9/9 #DoctorWho #FindTanyaFear,” one fan tweeted.

Please RT to spread the word and find Tanya Fear who has been missing since 9/9! #DoctorWho #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/UQHhCUlBI3 — rose oswald 🍁 (@ASkirtedEnigma) September 12, 2021

As well as her role in Doctor Who’s Arachnids in the UK episode, Fear has also had roles in Kick-Ass 2 and TV series Spotless and Cleaning Up.