But after the latest episode, The Reality War, which saw Ncuti Gatwa regenerate into Billie Piper, everyone is still waiting for a decision from Disney about whether they're set to commission more seasons - although Kate Phillips chief content officer at the BBC, has assured fans the show will continue on the BBC "with or without Disney".

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com before that statement was made, Moffat said: "I hope it comes back.

"I don't have any inside information and I'm only vaguely in touch with Russell [T Davies] and we're usually talking about the fact we're both working for Channel 4 at the moment [on upcoming series Tiptoe and Number 10]. I don't know what the future is. I hope there is one. I have no idea.

"The spin-off's been shot and I imagine decisions don't get taken until that's gone out, and that's not for a while. But it's always painful when it's off the air. I think there's a national duty for the BBC to make Doctor Who."

Thankfully, Phillips appears to feel the same. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she said: "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere.

"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with The War Between The Land And The Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."

She went on to assure fans: "The TARDIS is going nowhere."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added that there's no update on Doctor Who's future at the moment but the BBC will "always stay committed" to the series.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is set to star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and to air sometime next year.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is set to star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and to air sometime next year.

