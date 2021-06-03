Doctor Who spin-off Peladon announced by Big Finish – with David Troughton reprising classic role

Big Finish have announced a new Doctor Who spin-off that promises to feature some “very familiar faces”, including the return of a character who debuted 50 years ago.

Doctor Who – Peladon will take us back to the planet previously visited in TV stories The Curse of Peladon (1972) and The Monster of Peladon (1974).

Four new audio adventures set in different moments across Peladon’s timeline will explore the world’s past, present and future, as the toll of industrial exploitation and deadly political games takes its toll.

The opening story will see actor David Troughton (also the son of Second Doctor actor Patrick Troughton) reprise his role of King Peladon, which he first took on for The Curse of Peladon almost half a century ago.

“It’s a long time since I played King Peladon, but the nice thing about this script is that there area lot of elements of who he was then in the older man –they carried on certain characteristics, his naivety and basic wanting to be loved by everyone,” Troughton said. “It was a pleasure to do.”

Big Finish has teased that, alongside King Peladon, “various time travellers also turn up across these tales –and some of them have very familiar faces…”

The four stories making up Doctor Who – Peladon are The Ordeal of Peladon by Jonathan Barnes and Robert Valentine, The Poison of Peladon by Lizzie Hopleym The Death of Peladon by Mark Wright and The Truth of Peladon by Tim Foley.

“I loved the Peladon stories on TV: they were such a complete storytelling world created by [TV writer] Brian Hayles, full of a whole galaxy of alien races,” said Big Finish producer David Richardson. “It was, if you will, an alien Game of Thrones many decades ahead of its time. And so we return there in January 2022, to meet King Peladon again… and then journey through the generations to discover what happened to the planet, the alien races and the Galactic Federation. It’s a huge tapestry –and one that will feature many familiar friends, foes and heroes.”

Ahead of its January release, Doctor Who – Peladon is available to pre-order now as a collector’s edition box set (on CD at £24.99) or a digital download (at £19.99) exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later this year. Visit our Sci-fi hub for the latest news or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.