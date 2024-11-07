"I know this was a legacy of the previous producer, but I’m not sure Doctor Who has ever had a better cast than that first year with Tom Baker, Lis Sladen and Ian Marter [as Harry Sullivan]," Moffat said.

"I think one of Philip’s rare mistakes was getting rid of Harry. That dynamic – two companions who’d talk about the Doctor – was so useful."

He added that he loves the fact that Tom Baker's Doctor "knows he's on TV", referencing how he even talks to the camera on a couple of occasions.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We’ve never quite stopped that," he continued. "There’s an awareness about it all that means it simply doesn’t matter that the giant rat [in Talons] is a bit silly, because have you noticed Li H’sen Chang?!

"And it doesn’t matter that Li H’sen Chang’s a bit silly, because have you noticed how c**p his plan is?

"It just doesn’t matter, because the show is thoroughly enjoying riffing on those horror tropes, and you’re not meant to take things like giant rats and mummies and Frankenstein’s monster seriously – unless there’s something genuinely wrong with you.”

Meanwhile, Davies echoed Moffat's comments about the incredible cast during those years and even went so far as to call Baker "the most phenomenal piece of casting in any show ever", praising Hinchcliffe for running with the decision made by his immediate predecessor, Barry Letts.

"That’s part of the joy," he said. "They know. You can see Philip Hinchcliffe and Robert Holmes leaning into their great success, realising what a lead they have. In fact, Tom and Lis [also cast by Letts] were terrific. They got the casting right twice. Throughout the history of Doctor Who, that’s when the miracles happen.

He added: “Also the miracle of a very strong script editor. Robert Holmes is all over every episode – that man must be rewriting tons of stuff, and it works. But it works because it fits. It fits monsters like Morbius.

"It fits the classics – the mummy story, the Frankenstein story, the Old Testament! They’re great stories because they work. It’s all just genius. Genius meets genius. A great producer meets a great actor meets great scripts."

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.