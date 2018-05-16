Speaking to Matt Baker and Alex Jones on The One Show on Tuesday night, former Doctor Who showrunner Davies said: “Down in the Cardiff there’s a real buzz about it. People I know working on the show keep saying, ‘It’s brilliant, it’s brilliant, it’s brilliant.’”

On Jodie Whittaker's casting as the first female Doctor, Davies added: “Science fiction is interested in the future. This is the future: get left behind or join in, that’s what I say.”

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this autumn. Meanwhile, Davies is preparing for his latest series, A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, beginning Sunday 20th May at 9pm on BBC1.