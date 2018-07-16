In exclusive Radio Times interviews, the pair discuss what it was like growing up with few non-white characters on TV, and how it feels to potentially inspire a new generation of kids with their high-profile roles.

“When I was younger I didn’t feel I was represented in popular culture — you couldn’t get a brown doll in the shops and you didn’t see many brown people on TV,” Gill says in the new issue of Radio Times.

“I thought I was going to be the first brown person on The Bill! And now there’s going to be millions of other people watching me and relating to my character.”

“I used to watch Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and My Wife and Kids because it’s easier to relate to what you see around you,” adds Cole.

“That’s not to say that I didn’t watch other shows, but there’s an easier acceptance when you see something familiar to you.

“Now diversity is more of a discussion, whether it be gender or ethnicity. We still have a long way to go, in terms of equal rights and equal representation on screen, but it’s exciting for the kids to see people like themselves in the new series — and for girls to become superheroes!

“Hopefully we will inspire and touch people,” he concludes.

When the series does finally arrive this autumn, we’re sure they will.

