Starring Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts and Matt Lucas’ Nardole, The Doctor Falls will be the second part of a double story stating with next Saturday's World Enough and Time, which will also see the return of John Simm’s evil Master alongside his later incarnation Missy (played by Michelle Gomez).

And to mark the occasion of both Simm’s return after over seven years (he last appeared in 2010 special The End of Time Part 2) AND the first ever onscreen multi-Master story, the BBC has also released a special image (see main picture) of the two Masters back-to-back around the Doctor, which the corporation says is intended to be a dark twist on the poster used in 2013 anniversary special The Day of the Doctor (see below).

So that’s an extra-long finale with THREE Time Lords, two Masters and an invading force of Mondasian Cybermen, themselves not seen in the series for 50 years. Sounds like the past really will be coming back to haunt the Time Lord in this one.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 next Saturday 24th June at 6.45pm