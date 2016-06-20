Doctor Who series 10 starts filming today and Twitter is very excited
The Whovian drought is almost over
It was like the night before Christmas in the Whoniverse on Sunday as fans prepared for one of the biggest days in the Doctor Who calendar.
And this morning, it was as though the festive season had come early, with the arrival of the day when Doctor Who series 10 finally began filming.
It's been 6 months since fans last saw Peter Capaldi in the Tardis and with a year-long Whovian drought to contend with, any hint of action was to be vociferously celebrated.
And there were good luck messages for Pearl Mackie, who begins work on her first full Doctor Who adventures alongside Capaldi and returning star, Matt Lucas.
Where will Steven Moffat and the Tardis take them in series 10 episode 1?
We'll have to wait until 2017 to find out...
Or y'know, go full blown #DWSR