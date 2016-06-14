Yup, that's right – Pearl Mackie aka Bill aka the Doctor's brand new companion, filling Jenna Coleman's spot in the Tardis for a batch of brand new episodes.

With the new series expected to air in spring 2017, it looks like filming is about to kick off as Matt Lucas rejoins the cast after introducing his character Nardole in last year's Christmas special.

Today also brought us the news that Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett will pen an episode of the new series, as will Sarah Dollard who is returning to the series after writing Jenna Coleman's exit Face the Raven and was present during today's read-through.

Was lucky enough to be at the first readthrough for #doctorwho s10 today. SPOILER: @Pearlie_mack is brilliant. <3 — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) June 14, 2016

We can't wait to see what series 10 has in store.