Bartlett joins Sarah Dollard (the scribe behind Clara's dramatic demise in Face The Raven) for episodes in block two of season 10, while Steven Moffat will pen the series opener. The first instalment will be followed by an episode from Frank Cottrell Boyce, who wrote series eight's tenth offering, In The Forest of The Night.

Mark Gatiss has also confirmed that he'll write at least one episode of the upcoming series.

Capaldi and Mackie will also be joined on their adventures by Matt Lucas, who will apparently be "sticking around".

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in December 2016 with a Christmas Special, followed by series 10 in 2017