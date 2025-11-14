Doctor Who fans are in for a treat next month, with the BBC set to unveil a newly re-edited version of 1972 classic The Sea Devils — just hours before the iconic monsters return in brand-new spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea.

The feature-length cut will arrive on BBC iPlayer from 6am and air on BBC Four at 7pm on Sunday 7th December, with the beloved Jon Pertwee adventure reworked into a single 90-minute special.

And it’s all perfectly timed: the Sea Devils will be back in action in their new spin-off at 8:30pm that same night on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The fresh edit condenses the original six episodes into a blockbuster-style presentation, complete with updated sound design by Mark Ayres. It also weaves together Malcolm Clarke’s pioneering 1972 score with new music created by Lorne Balfe for The War Between the Land and the Sea, forming a sonic bridge between the classic era and the modern Whoniverse.

Originally written by Malcolm Hulke and directed by Michael E Briant, The Sea Devils stars Jon Pertwee during his 1970–1974 run as the Doctor, alongside Katy Manning as Jo Grant. The story also features Roger Delgado as the Master, who at the time had already cemented himself as one of the franchise’s most iconic villains.

Showrunner Russell T Davies teased what’s to come, saying: "52 years after they first rose from the depths, it’s Sea Devil night across the BBC! A great idea never dies, and viewers young and old can now heed the warning: watch the seas!"

The re-edited special will lead directly into a double bill of The War Between the Land and the Sea, which explores the monsters’ long-awaited return and marks their most significant screen presence in decades.

The War Between the Land and the Sea – starring Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jemma Redgrave – will mark the official end of Disney's deal to co-produce and distribute Doctor Who and its spin-offs.

Doctor Who itself will then return for a Christmas special in 2026, written by Russell T Davies – with fans expecting a resolution to the huge cliffhanger that saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into a character played by Billie Piper.

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

