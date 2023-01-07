The streaming service bagged the international distribution rights for the long-running series, which will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Russell T Davies has reassured fans that Doctor Who is the "same show" it always has been, amid fears of changes as the show is now a co-production with Disney Plus .

The show's budget has reportedly increased as a result of this partnership although Davies recently debunked rumours that it has inflated to an enormous £10 million per episode.

In the latest Doctor Who Magazine, he also explained that fans needn't be worried that Disney's involvement will have a negative impact on the narrative of the show.

"I know people are, naturally, worried about American producers having notes on things. Well, don't be. They're giving excellent notes," he began.

"And I'm here to tell you, you haven't watched a drama on British television in 20 years that hasn't had American notes on it. Everything is a co-production... it's really, completely normal."

Davies added: "And if you want any more reassurance, let me just tell you that we're about to transmit the words 'Mavic Chen' on television for the first time since 1966. It is absolutely the same show."

His final comment is a reference to an obscure Doctor Who villain, who was President of the Solar System in the far future and entered into an unholy alliance with the Daleks in order to tighten his grip on power.

It seems that this deep cut character, originally played by the late Kevin Stoney, will have some bearing on the plot of the hotly anticipated Doctor Who season 14.

Before that launch, we have three 60th anniversary specials to look forward to, which see Davies reunite with earlier Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate – the BBC launched an exciting trailer for those episodes over Christmas.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

