The exciting news was announced in an Instagram post from BAFTA Cymru, reading: "We’re delighted to announce that writer-producer-showrunner, @russelltdavies63 OBE will receive this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Television Award. Russell’s impressive body of work has helped place Wales firmly on the world stage."

Davies said: "Receiving this Outstanding Contribution Award is an honour. It means people have watched something and remembered something that you've done."

The writer is well known for his dedication to seeing Wales represented in his work, most prominently when it was decided that Cardiff would be the new home of Doctor Who when Davies brought it back to screens in 2005.

Russell T Davies. BBC

A 2023 report revealed that Doctor Who contributed approximately £134.6m in GVA (Gross Value Added) to the Welsh economy between 2004 and 2021. It also found that Doctor Who's return was a pivotal moment and became a catalyst for investment in the Welsh creative industries over the past 15 to 20 years.

Previously speaking to WalesOnline, Davies reflected on the importance of telling Welsh stories in his projects, saying: "I was very keen to get Welsh stories into my work, like Doctor Who was filmed in Cardiff, it's why I invented Torchwood which is set in Cardiff Bay, because I'm passionate about getting minorities on screen and I think Wales is a minority."

His next drama, Tip Toe, is set to air on Channel 4 next year and will star Alan Cumming and David Morrissey.

Speaking to the Big Issue, Davies said: "Tip Toe is Queer as Folk crossed with Years and Years. That's exactly what it is. I'm very proud of it. It's radical. It's savage. And it's hilarious.

"It is the strongest thing I've written – I do believe Queer as Folk, Cucumber, It’s a Sin and Tip Toe are the ones that will be on my gravestone."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.