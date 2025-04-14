The series stars Rory Kinnear, Jessica Hynes, Russell Tovey, Ruth Madeley, T'Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Emma Thompson, and follows one family through an era of political turmoil, starting in 2019 and running through until 2034.

The official synopsis for the drama says that it is "an epic saga that takes an ordinary family and catapults them through the next 15 years".

"As society changes, faster than ever, the Lyons will experience everything we hope for in the future, and everything we fear.

"They’ll fall in and out of love and grow old, fall apart and come back together, while constantly looking forward."

Emma Thompson as Vivienne Rook in Years and Years. BBC

The synopsis says that the series sees the family "navigate a world made unstable by politics, the economy and technological advances".

Read more:

"But this isn’t a dark, fearful show," it continues. "It’s full of wit, warmth, and hope. Years and Years is about family. It shows how we survive against the backdrop of a political world in which you can’t tell right from left any more.

"The tone is fierce, funny, heartbreaking and, ultimately, shows one family’s determination to survive the future."

Since the release of Years and Years, Davies has been behind the dramas It's a Sin and Nolly, before returning to Doctor Who for the first time since 2010.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He has also re-teamed with Tovey for a new Doctor Who spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is set to arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Years and Years is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.