“Thursday daytime, time TBC, we’ll release ROSE: THE PREQUEL on the BBC’s Doctor Who website - it’s a lost piece of history from the 50th anniversary year, 2013,” Davies wrote on Instagram. “Never seen before!

“Plus more surprise to come,” he added. “Oh what a lockdown this is!’

While no more details were given by Davies or the watch-along’s organiser Emily Cook, it seems likely that this “prequel” material was intended as part of the celebrations around The Day of the Doctor (coincidentally, the first of the series’ episodes to get this simulcast treatment), only to not make the cut at the time.

More like this

Now, combined with Davies’ promised tweet-along to Rose on the 26th as well as the “more surprise” yet to be unveiled, it looks like Doctor Who fans have an awful lot to look forward to. And what better way to mark NuWho’s 15th anniversary?

Advertisement

Find out how to join in with the Rose rewatch here. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV guide or list of what’s best on Disney+ this week.