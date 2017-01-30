Harness’ inclusion also suggests that his story will be one of the only two-parters this year, after the previous series made all but two episodes in the double format.

You can see the full list of writers (and a few titles) below:

Episode One - by Steven Moffat

More like this

Episode Two - by Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Episode Three - by Sarah Dollard

'The Haunted Hub' - by Mike Bartlett

Episode Five - by Jamie Mathieson

'Extremis' - by Steven Moffat and Peter Harness

Episode Seven - by Steven Moffat and Peter Harness

Episode Eight - by Toby Whithouse

'The Eaters of Light' - by Rona Munro

Episode 10 - by Mark Gatiss

Episode 11 - by Steven Moffat

Episode 12 - by Steven Moffat

Interestingly, while most of the writers enlisted have penned episodes for the last two series, one has a rather older pedigree – Rona Munro, who previously wrote an episode for Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor in 1989. Hopefully the young guns can keep up with her.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this April