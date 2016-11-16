And she’s not the only returning writer next year, with series representatives also confirming to us that Jamie Mathieson (who wrote Mummy on the Orient Express, Flatline and The Girl Who Died in the last two series) rejoining the crew to write the new series’ fifth episode.

Writing on his blog about the announcement, Mathieson said: “Yes, I am back writing for Doctor Who. As evidenced by the accompanying photo which I call 'Power Stance while Protecting Groin'.”

The guest cast for Munro’s episode will include Rebecca Benson, Daniel Kerr, Juwon Adedokun, Brian Vernel, Ben Hunter, Aaron Phagura, Sam Adewunmi and Billy Matthews, while Mathieson’s will feature Kieran Bew, Justin Salinger, Peter Caulfield, Mimi Ndiweni and Karen Brayben.

Other returning writers for the upcoming tenth series include showrunner Steven Moffat, Sarah Dollard and Frank Cottrell-Boyce, alongside newcomer to the series Mike Bartlett.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Christmas Day, and for a full series in April 2017