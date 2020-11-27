Alongside a guide to the changes made to the Dalek from series showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens, the issue features the series bosses and the cast reflecting on the Daleks’ history and their place within Doctor Who history.

“No question, they’re a part of British culture – they’re like the Mini of Doctor Who. You can keep updating them but the brilliant design endures,” Chibnall says.

“Even if you don’t know much about Doctor Who, everyone knows the Daleks,” agrees Strevens.

Adds series star Jodie Whittaker, aka the Thirteenth Doctor: “To be honest, they always seemed like Christmassy imagery to me — appropriate for this time of year!”

The winter 2020 Doctor Who preview issue of Radio Times

Featuring exclusive first-look images and interviews with Chibnall, Strevens, Whittaker, Walsh, Mandip Gill and John Barrowman, the Radio Times Doctor Who preview issue is on sale from Saturday 28th November.

And any fans hoping for hints at what’s next for the TARDIS team may even get a few clues about the currently-shooting season 13, which recently began production on a slightly shorter series of eight episodes...

Check out our guide to the Doctor Who Christmas Special for more details about Revolution of the Daleks.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.