As we gear up to celebrate 60 years of trips in the TARDIS, we look back on 60 years of Doctor Who-themed Radio Times covers and the icons who featured.

Included in those are the very first actors to play the Time Lord, who paved the way for so many more to come, iconic companions over the years (old and new), actors who have played the Master and, of course, perhaps the most iconic villains to ever grace the small screen - the Daleks.

Check out the gallery below for some of our favourites:

Showing item 1 of 19 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Doctor Who will return in November for three new specials around the 60th anniversary, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble.

Ahead of Tennant's return, the actor has teased that the Doctor and Donna are "not necessarily exactly the same versions of themselves as they were".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking in last month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Tennant said: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.

Read more from 60 Days of Doctor Who:

"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

It's not long until we find out - so stay tuned!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.