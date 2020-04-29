This week we take a look back at the episode itself, delving into its impact on Doctor Who as a whole, its stellar guest cast (including pitch-perfect villain Anthony Head) and its legacy for Sarah Jane’s continuing presence in the Whoniverse.

Plus, we discuss the touching new tribute to Sarah Jane written by Russell T Davies, and what the new send-off means for the character going forward.

Want more Doctor Who content? You can vote for your favourite series of the modern era here, or check out last week’s podcast on Human Nature/Family of Blood here.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021