How much can we trace the success of modern Doctor Who to Rose? What does the episode get so right? What hasn’t aged quite so well? And what does it tell us about how New Who would go on to become?

We try to answer all this and more – including our own memories of the series’ launch – in our weekly Who catch-up, which you can listen to above.

Want more Rose action? Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook has organised a rewatch of the episode on Thursday 26th March (unfortunately, we prerecorded this podcast too early to mention it) featuring writer Russell T Davies himself, and you can find out how to join the simulcast here.

More like this

Or if you'd rather listen to last week's edition of our podcast, follow this link.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021