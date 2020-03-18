Will Jo Martin’s new Doctor return? Is this the end of the Timeless Child story arc, or just the beginning? Will there be a new companion or two joining the action? And will the Cybermen EVER get a storyline where they’re not being controlled by the Master?

Later, we also delve into our readers’ hopes/stern demands for what series showrunner Chris Chibnall should bring to the next episodes, featuring big new format changes, a mix of old and new and (of course) the Sea Devils.

You can listen to our full Doctor Who podcast above, and keep your eyes peeled – new episodes will continue to arrive on RadioTimes.com and YouTube every Wednesday at 11am GMT, featuring all our usual comment, analysis and baseless speculation about the Doctor and her adventures.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021