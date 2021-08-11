Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast – who will be the next showrunner?

Change is coming to Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker’s confirmed departure sparking a wave of debate about who could succeed her as the time-travelling, face-changing Doctor.

But an even bigger change is coming behind-the-scenes, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also on the way out and no-one yet announced to be taking over as head writer, producer and all round Who boss.

“I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!” Chibnall said in a press release, notably implying that the next showrunner has yet to be chosen.

“I wish our successors – whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose – as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!”

The BBC added: “We will announce plans for the new generation of Doctor Who in due course – watch this space!”

So who could be the next Doctor Who showrunner? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we wade into the issue, debating the respective merits and likelihood of various candidates for the top job.

Could old hands like Mark Gatiss, Toby Whithouse, Sarah Dollard or Peter Harness finally get to take the reins themselves? Will talented newcomers like Pete McTighe or Vinay Patel get their shot at the crown? Or will the BBC look elsewhere to the likes of Jack Thorne, Sally Wainwright and Joe Barton – or dismantle the showrunner model as we know it altogether?

The only person to officially rule themselves out so far is author, screenwriter and producer Neil Gaiman, so there’s everything to play for…

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out our explainer of the Sally Wainwright rumours, or our initial reaction to the Chibnall/Whittaker exit in an earlier edition of this podcast.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.