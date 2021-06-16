Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Jodie Whittaker’s Special exit

It’s official – Jodie Whittaker’s exit from Doctor Who is… still unofficial. But that hasn’t stopped a new crop of rumours arising about her next series, with the latest reports suggesting the Thirteenth Doctor will bow out after a pair of specials that may air in 2022.

Advertisement

Whether those episodes would be part of the eight-episode series already announced or something extra isn’t clear, but if true these new rumours could mean Whittaker is staying in the role longer than initially thought to end her Who run in the BBC’s centenary year.

Assuming of course, that these special rumours – and the reports of her leaving at all – are actually true. Because if they’re not, this is all meaningless. Though she could still be in 2022 specials even if she was staying? Honestly, this story remains quite confusing.

To try and make sense of the whole thing, in this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we attempt to unpick these latest Who whispers, delve into the unusual structure of series 13 and imagine what different storytelling techniques could be found through the show’s new limitations.

Plus, we look ahead to the BBC’s centenary in 2022 and Doctor Who’s own 60th anniversary a year later to try and work out how (if at all) these celebrations could tie into Jodie Whittaker’s final (rumoured!) adventure.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

For more Doctor Who chat that may or may not be scurrilous rumourmongering, you can check out our full speculation about the latest series 13 rumours, the new reports of Jodie Whittaker’s exit or last week’s podcast about why the Daleks need a rest.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want more? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi Hub or our full TV Guide.