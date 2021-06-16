Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Jodie Whittaker’s Special exit
Is Jodie Whittaker really leaving Doctor Who behind? New rumours suggest that she could depart after a double special.
It’s official – Jodie Whittaker’s exit from Doctor Who is… still unofficial. But that hasn’t stopped a new crop of rumours arising about her next series, with the latest reports suggesting the Thirteenth Doctor will bow out after a pair of specials that may air in 2022.
Whether those episodes would be part of the eight-episode series already announced or something extra isn’t clear, but if true these new rumours could mean Whittaker is staying in the role longer than initially thought to end her Who run in the BBC’s centenary year.
Assuming of course, that these special rumours – and the reports of her leaving at all – are actually true. Because if they’re not, this is all meaningless. Though she could still be in 2022 specials even if she was staying? Honestly, this story remains quite confusing.
To try and make sense of the whole thing, in this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we attempt to unpick these latest Who whispers, delve into the unusual structure of series 13 and imagine what different storytelling techniques could be found through the show’s new limitations.
Plus, we look ahead to the BBC’s centenary in 2022 and Doctor Who’s own 60th anniversary a year later to try and work out how (if at all) these celebrations could tie into Jodie Whittaker’s final (rumoured!) adventure.
