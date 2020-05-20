What’s in a name anyway? Is the Doctor just the Doctor? And why has the series kept this particular question so much in the shadows? Listen in and find out…

Plus, we try to conclusively solve another great fan conundrum as we ask whether we should call the series’ lead character the Doctor or Doctor Who – because if the actors who play him/her can’t agree, how can we?

Want more Doctor Who fun? Vote now in our long-running attempt to determine the best of the modern series, or check out last week's podcast where we investigated the spectrum of 'official' Doctors.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021