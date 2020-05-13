Can the second version of Tom Baker really be included? What about characters who were part of canon but later removed, like Richard E Grant’s Ninth Doctor? And why do we count Paul McGann more than John Hurt when they have a similar amount of screentime?

All that, plus we question whether David Bradley and Richard Hurndall can really be counted as actors playing the Doctor, having taken on William Hartnell’s incarnation after his death.

By the end, we may just have a solution…even if we probably still need a bit of a diagram to work it all out.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021