Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: What’s the future for Big Finish?

Doctor Who audio storytellers Big Finish recently hit a major milestone, landing a Guinness World Record for “longest-running science-fiction audio play series” after 22 years (aka 275 consecutive months) of releases.

Now, Big Finish is looking to shake things up with a new way of cataloguing their stories – and so to find out more we invited Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery and Big Finish Creative Director Nicholas Briggs to join this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast.

Talking through the history of the company from first getting a BBC licence and convincing wary Doctors to sign on through the company’s darkest hour (which also happened to be Doctor Who in general’s brightest), Nick and Jason give us the inside track on why Big Finish has continued to be such a success, and also lift the lid on their newer projects coming soon.

With new Christopher Eccleston stories looming and plenty more exciting ranges besides, it seems clear that even after more than 20 years Big Finish is just getting started – even when it comes to signing on more modern-era Doctors like David Tennant. Watch this space…

