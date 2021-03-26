Christopher Eccleston is back and sounding “Fantastic!” in first Doctor Who trailer from Big Finish

He’s back – and he’s sounding fantastic.

It’s been seven months since news of the Ninth Doctor’s return broke, but today (26th March, 2021 – the 16th anniversary of Doctor Who’s return to television) we finally got our first sneak preview of Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor Who comeback.

Eccleston has recorded a new series of audio adventures for Big Finish – his first time officially returning to the role of the Doctor since 2005 – and the first trailer delivers pretty much everything you’d hope for, including a certain catchphrase…

Each of the four volumes in Big Finish’s Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released as a 4-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl (limited to a pressing of 1000 per volume) – exclusively from the Big Finish website.

In a quote released back in August, when news of his return to Doctor Who after 15 years away first broke, Eccleston said: “It will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.”

He later described the new scripts as “beautiful” in an interview on the Big Finish podcast , adding: “I really enjoyed playing him again. He was always a joy to play, somebody with that amount of optimism, enthusiasm and brains – and heart… two hearts!”

Eccleston was Doctor Who’s leading man when the series made its grand relaunch in 2005. He departed the show after an initial series of 13 episodes.

Also starring in the new Big Finish stories will be Save Me’s Camilla Beeput (playing Nova), Silent Witness’s Jayne McKenna (Audrey), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’s Jamie Parker (Captain Halloran), Sherlock Gnomes star Dan Starkey (Marcus Aurelius Gallius), Holmes & Watson’s Ben Lee (Lieutenant Farraday) and Spitting Image’s Clare Corbett (Ravagers).

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Volume One: Ravagers will be released by Big Finish in May 2021.

