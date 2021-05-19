Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Will the Autons return in series 13?

Rumour has it that Doctor Who‘s biggest plastic peril (apart from whatever was going on in Praxeus) could be set for a comeback, after fans spotted a film crew working on some sort of project involving “Autons” earlier this year.

So far, the return of the iconic monsters (who first appeared opposite Jon Pertwee’s Doctor in 1970’s Spearhead from Space, and made a memorable return for the 2005 series reboot) hasn’t been confirmed – but after plenty of years off-screen, we think it’s high time that the Autons staggered back into the Whoniverse.

But are the Nestene-controlled shop window dummies of death really about to face off with Jodie Whittaker? Will this be the bona-fide Autons story fans have been waiting for? And what new take on the monsters (potentially tying into body image or fast fashion) should we be expecting?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast (above) we try our best to find out, while also delving into the surprising history of the Auton menace, the pros and cons of classic monster returns and our own pitches for a new adventure starring the possessed shop-window dummies.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out the latest news about the Time Fracture immersive experience, or catch up on last week’s podcast review of Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor Who return.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. For more, visit our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.