Paul McGann was initially “sceptical” about Doctor Who role: ‘It felt a bit uncool’

Paul McGann, who played the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in the 1996 Doctor Who TV film, has opened about his thoughts on the role.

Advertisement

The actor, who is best known for his roles in cult film Withnail and I and Luther, has revealed he wasn’t so sure about playing the Time Lord when he was first approached by the BBC.

“I was sceptical when I was offered the part of Doctor Who,” McGann told The Big Issue. “I thought ‘God, do I really want to do this?'”

He added: “This was in the ’90s, before the big revival. Like everyone, I’d watched it as a child but I’d never been a big fan. At that time it even felt a bit… uncool. But my kids were babies and we needed to pay the mortgage and the BBC were offering a bit of money so I did it.”

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The film, which he described as a “pilot for an American show” that “wasn’t picked up”, was a joint venture between the BBC, Universal Studios and Fox.

Ultimately, however, McGann revealed he was glad he took part. “The revived show has such a smile on its face and a sense of humour,” he said. “Now, I couldn’t be happier being part of that world. Going to conventions, meeting fans, it feels like you’re in a big gang. It couldn’t have worked out better.”

McGann has reprised the role several times, appearing in a series of Big Finish productions and on the show’s 50th anniversary mini-episode The Night of the Doctor.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for the latest news.