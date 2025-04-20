This was something that Ncuti Gatwa discussed in the most recent episode of companion series Doctor Who: Unleashed, telling Steffan Powell that there was "so much" in the episode and that it was "so rich".

He explained: "They land in 1950s Miami in the middle of the night, and they know there's something dark happening in the cinema. But they would rather be in the cinema than facing the evils of outside, of 1950s Miami."

Showrunner Russell T Davies went on to explain how he has often been asked how he would deal with the issue of racism when taking Gatwa's Doctor into the past, but people often think more about the more distant past.

"And it's very interesting, I think people imagine that in terms of 1800, 1900, 1700," he said. "But, actually, this is 1950s Miami."

He added: "I don't want it to become this Doctor's keynote, because historically the Doctor owns the room wherever he is, whether by subversion, or character, or charisma, or style, or genuine authority and power. So it'd be a very great shame to change that for Ncuti's Doctor.

"So it's there. [But] I never want it to be dominant."

And Gatwa concluded: "We've got to address those issues, I think it's good to address them. Just the reality of the situation of which we are in, in the world."

