Matt Smith hints at possible Doctor Who return: “You never know, do you?”

Doctor Who is finally back on our screens after a long wait, with Jodie Whittaker’s last series as the Time Lord introducing a brand new companion (hi, Dan!) and a whole host of intergalactic enemies, including the mysterious Flux.

Russel T Davies is also set to take over once when Chris Chibnall’s run ends with a series of specials next year, with the returning showrunner set to take on the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023.

For the show’s 50th anniversary, a number of the Doctor’s previous incarnations returned to the role, and fans are expecting an even bigger turnout this time around. After Christopher Eccleston said a return was “very doubtful”, fans will be glad to know that Matt Smith hasn’t ruled it out just yet.

Smith, who played the Eleventh Doctor, was recently asked whether he would come back to Doctor Who during a chat with Consequence.

“Well, you never know, do you?” he said. “Someone would have to pick up the phone and ask me and then we take it from there.”

He added: “I’m thrilled to be a part of that world. It’s such an amazing one to be part of. It’s one of the great characters in television, I think, which is why it’s still going so strong.

“And you always miss playing [the Doctor] because it’s just a thrill. Every two weeks when you film an episode, bosh, there you are onto the next one in a completely different world and completely different sets. It’s fabulous.”

Smith has been busy recently, with a starring role in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and playing a villain in Last Night in Soho, which is currently out in cinemas, and next year’s Morbius. With such a packed schedule, here’s hoping that phone rings soon.

