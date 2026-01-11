Following Tom Baker receiving his recent MBE as part of the New Year's Honours, Doctor Who co-star Louise Jameson has spoken on the pair having repaired their relationship.

Jameson joined Baker's Fourth Doctor as companion Leela for 40 episodes between January 1977 and March 1978, eventually leaving in a controversial exit in The Invasion in Time.

40 years on, and having worked together on Big Finish audio dramas, Jameson returned to the TARDIS with Baker to celebrate him receiving his MBE.

In an interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Jameson spoke about the moment, looking back fondly on their time together on the show.

"Today's been really lovely," she said. "It is so good to be here, to see Tom in such fine form. What a stroke of genius to put the TARDIS there, he was clearly right at home."

She continued, "I've known Tom for a long time, and it is no secret that we had our problems back in the seventies. We've absolutely come full circle, and being invited to this, I feel I'm firmly on the friendship list.

"It was such a shame that John [Leeson, who voiced K9] couldn't make it today – we were the trio."

Baker, who donned his iconic Fourth Doctor costume for his investiture in November, remarked to RadioTimes.com that it was an honour "in the same was as it was a real honour for me to play Doctor Who for all those years.

"It never ceases to amaze me how fondly people remember me 34 years after my last adventure in the TARDIS and I found it hard to believe it was so long ago when I found myself back in the TARDIS last week, with my beloved scarf around my neck."

