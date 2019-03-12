John Barrowman’s reunion with former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is adorable
The pair can be seen pouting in a selfie taken at the TRIC Awards
Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has shared a picture of his reunion with actor John Barrowman – and there’s a lot of pouting going on.
The photograph was taken at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday and shows the two men locked in a sweet embrace and posing for a selfie.
Davies was the showrunner who first introduced Barrowman's character Captain Jack Harkness to Doctor Who, and clearly he enjoyed his 'reunion' with the Doctor Who and Torchwood star.
Barrowman can also be seen looking just as sultry in the photo below with his fellow I’m a Celebrity contestant Emily Atack…
Work it, John.
Barrowman can next be seen presenting the 2019 one-off special All Star Musicals this spring.